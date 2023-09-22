How to Change Document Language in LibreOffice

Are you working on a document with people from all over the world? LibreOffice is a great tool for working with different localizations. One of its coolest features is the ability to switch between languages smoothly. This is super helpful when you’re working with multiple languages.

Our article will walk you through the steps of changing the language of your document in LibreOffice. You’ll be able to make sure your documents are error-free and multilingual in no time.

Why Change the Document Language?

There might be various reasons for changing document language. Here are a few of them.

Proofreading and editing

Localizations for targeting international markets

Collaborating with multilingual teams

Steps to Change Document Language in LibreOffice

Begin by opening the document you want to change the language for. LibreOffice supports various file formats, including .odt (OpenDocument Text), .docx, and more.

In the menu, click on Tools > Options.

On the left pane, click on the Language Settings > Languages .

. Select the language you want from the "Default language for documents" dropdown.

dropdown. If you want the change to be done only to the current document, then select the option "For current documents only" .

. Press OK.

Changing default document language

With this change, you can now start checking the spelling and grammar of your documents. Also, when you change the language document, you should see it reflected at the bottom of the LibreOffice work area. So, if you need to refer back to the document language, you can look at it and make the changes accordingly.

Default language identifier

Reviewing your document after making language changes is always a good practice. Ensure that the text appears correctly in the chosen language and that there are no formatting issues.

Note: Changing the default language does not mean that the existing text of your document will be translated into the document language. It means that the spell check module will use the document language and give you hints such as red underlines to the incorrect words in the changed languages.

Conclusion

Changing the document language in LibreOffice is a simple yet powerful feature that enhances collaboration, ensures accuracy, and facilitates international communication. Whether you’re working on a multinational project or want to polish your documents in multiple languages, LibreOffice has you covered. Following the easy steps outlined in this guide, you can seamlessly switch between languages and create error-free, multilingual documents.

