How to Install Language Packs in LibreOffice & OpenOffice

A complete guide on how to install language packs in LibreOffice in Windows, Linux and macOS.

Language packs in LibreOffice are add-ons that provide translations for the user interface, spell checker, and help files. These packs allow users to work in their native language, making the software more accessible and user-friendly.

Usually, when you install LibreOffice, it installs the language pack of your system locale. For example, if your Windows/Linux/macOS is in English (USA), then the “en-us” language packs will be installed by default.

However, if you want additional language packs, you need to install them manually. Here’s how.

The following instructions are different for Windows, Linux and macOS. Please note that when you install the language packs, the corresponding fonts also will be installed.

Verify the currently installed language packs

First, it’s important that you verify the currently installed language pack in your LibreOffice or OpenOffice installation. To do that, open LibreOffice/OpenOffice and go to Tools > Options > Language Settings > Languages . You can see the available language packs under the “user interface” dropdown.

For example, only the “English (USA)” language pack is installed in the image below.

Installed language packs in LibreOffice

Install language packs in LibreOffice

Windows

If you are using LibreOffice or OpenOffice in Windows, you need to modify the installation to install the additional language packs.

Open Settings in Windows 10 or Windows 11 from start menu.

in Windows 10 or Windows 11 from start menu. Search for “ add remove programs ” or go to “ Apps ” in Windows 11.

” or go to “ ” in Windows 11. Look for LibreOffice and click on the “ three dot “.

“. Select modify .

. In the installation wizard, click Next and then select Modify .

and then select . Under Language pack option, choose the Language you want to install. Click on the small “x” icon.

icon. Select “ this feature will be installed in local hard drive .”.

.”. Click Next and complete the installation.

and complete the installation. Restart Windows and launch LibreOffice.

Windows and launch LibreOffice. Go to Tools > Options > Language Settings > Languages and you should see the new language installed in LibreOffice.

Open settings in Windows 11

Modify the installation

Install the language pack you want

Linux

In GNU/Linux systems, it’s easier to install language packs since the packages are available in major Linux distribution repositories such as Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or Fedora.

In Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint or “apt” based system, install the language pack using the below command from the terminal window:

sudo apt install <language pack name>

For Fedora, openSUSE and other RPM-based distributions, you can run the following command to install it from the terminal:

sudo dnf install <language pack name>

For example, if I want to install a Bengali language pack, I should use the following command:

sudo dnf install libreoffice-langpack-bn

sudo apt install libreoffice-l10n-bn

If you are using Arch Linux, the language pack package name will be as below format. Get a list from here for Arch Linux.

libreoffice-fresh-<code>

For example, for the Bengali language pack, you should run the following:

sudo pacman -S libreoffice-fresh-bn

A complete list of language codes and package names is in the table below for your reference.

Language packs package name reference for Linux

Language Package name for Fedora & RPM based Linux Package name for Ubuntu, Debian & apt based Linux Afrikaans libreoffice-langpack-af libreoffice-l10n-af Arabic libreoffice-langpack-ar libreoffice-l10n-ar Assamese libreoffice-langpack-as libreoffice-l10n-as Bulgarian libreoffice-langpack-bg libreoffice-l10n-bg Bengali libreoffice-langpack-bn libreoffice-l10n-bn Breton libreoffice-langpack-br libreoffice-l10n-br Catalan libreoffice-langpack-ca libreoffice-l10n-ca Czech libreoffice-langpack-cs libreoffice-l10n-cs Welsh libreoffice-langpack-cy libreoffice-l10n-cy Danish libreoffice-langpack-da libreoffice-l10n-da German libreoffice-langpack-de libreoffice-l10n-de Dzongkha libreoffice-langpack-dz libreoffice-l10n-dz Greek libreoffice-langpack-el libreoffice-l10n-el English libreoffice-langpack-en libreoffice-l10n-en Esperanto libreoffice-langpack-eo libreoffice-l10n-eo Spanish libreoffice-langpack-es libreoffice-l10n-es Estonian libreoffice-langpack-et libreoffice-l10n-et Basque libreoffice-langpack-eu libreoffice-l10n-eu Farsi libreoffice-langpack-fa libreoffice-l10n-fa Finnish libreoffice-langpack-fi libreoffice-l10n-fi French libreoffice-langpack-fr libreoffice-l10n-fr Frisian libreoffice-langpack-fy libreoffice-l10n-fy Irish libreoffice-langpack-ga libreoffice-l10n-ga Galician libreoffice-langpack-gl libreoffice-l10n-gl Gujarati libreoffice-langpack-gu libreoffice-l10n-gu Hebrew libreoffice-langpack-he libreoffice-l10n-he Hindi libreoffice-langpack-hi libreoffice-l10n-hi Croatian libreoffice-langpack-hr libreoffice-l10n-hr Hungarian libreoffice-langpack-hu libreoffice-l10n-hu Indonesian libreoffice-langpack-id libreoffice-l10n-id Italian libreoffice-langpack-it libreoffice-l10n-it Japanese libreoffice-langpack-ja libreoffice-l10n-ja Kazakh libreoffice-langpack-kk libreoffice-l10n-kk Kannada libreoffice-langpack-kn libreoffice-l10n-kn Korean libreoffice-langpack-ko libreoffice-l10n-ko Lithuanian libreoffice-langpack-lt libreoffice-l10n-lt Latvian libreoffice-langpack-lv libreoffice-l10n-lv Maithili libreoffice-langpack-mai libreoffice-l10n-ai Malayalam libreoffice-langpack-ml libreoffice-l10n-ml Marathi libreoffice-langpack-mr libreoffice-l10n-mr Bokmal libreoffice-langpack-nb libreoffice-l10n-nb Dutch libreoffice-langpack-nl libreoffice-l10n-nl Nynorsk libreoffice-langpack-nn libreoffice-l10n-nn Southern libreoffice-langpack-nr libreoffice-l10n-nr Northern libreoffice-langpack-nso libreoffice-l10n-so Odia libreoffice-langpack-or libreoffice-l10n-or Punjabi libreoffice-langpack-pa libreoffice-l10n-pa Polish libreoffice-langpack-pl libreoffice-l10n-pl Brazilian libreoffice-langpack-pt-BR libreoffice-l10n-pt Portuguese libreoffice-langpack-pt-PT libreoffice-l10n-pt-br Romanian libreoffice-langpack-ro libreoffice-l10n-ro Russian libreoffice-langpack-ru libreoffice-l10n-ru Sinhalese libreoffice-langpack-si libreoffice-l10n-si Slovak libreoffice-langpack-sk libreoffice-l10n-sk Slovenian libreoffice-langpack-sl libreoffice-l10n-sl Serbian libreoffice-langpack-sr libreoffice-l10n-sr Swati libreoffice-langpack-ss libreoffice-l10n-ss Southern libreoffice-langpack-st libreoffice-l10n-st Swedish libreoffice-langpack-sv libreoffice-l10n-sv Tamil libreoffice-langpack-ta libreoffice-l10n-ta Telugu libreoffice-langpack-te libreoffice-l10n-te Thai libreoffice-langpack-th libreoffice-l10n-th Tswana libreoffice-langpack-tn libreoffice-l10n-tn Turkish libreoffice-langpack-tr libreoffice-l10n-tr Tsonga libreoffice-langpack-ts libreoffice-l10n-ts Ukrainian libreoffice-langpack-uk libreoffice-l10n-uk Venda libreoffice-langpack-ve libreoffice-l10n-ve Xhosa libreoffice-langpack-xh libreoffice-l10n-xh Chinese Simplified libreoffice-langpack-zh-Hans libreoffice-l10n-cn Chinese Traditional libreoffice-langpack-zh-Hant libreoffice-l10n-tw Zulu libreoffice-langpack-zu libreoffice-l10n-zu

Installing in macOS

For Apple MacBook, which runs macOS, including the M1, and M2 devices, you need to install the separate language pack package from the official website.

Visit this page: Download LibreOffice

Then go to the latest version, go inside the “mac” folder and pick the dmg package. Then install it on your mac.

Download location for macOS language packs

Wrapping up

I hope this guide helps you install language packs in LibreOffice or OpenOffice in all types of OS you are running.

If you run into issues, drop a comment below.

Be a power user of LibreOffice. Be free. Read our complete tutorial index 👉 Calc, Writer, Impress, Draw and Base.

Share this tutorial with your friends: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Telegram

WhatsApp

