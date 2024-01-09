How to Transpose Tables (rotate) in LibreOffice

Learn how easily you can transpose tables (rows to columns or vice versa) in LibreOffice Calc.

Have you ever stumbled upon a table in LibreOffice Calc that needs a quick rotation? Maybe your data analysis requires a change in perspective, or perhaps you need to prepare a report with swapped rows and columns. This is very simple to do in LibreOffice Calc using transpose. This tutorial will guide you through every step.

Transpose tables in LibreOffice

Using Menu

In the Calc spreadsheet, select the table (or range) which you want to rotate. For example, in this below image (Figure 1), the sample data to be transposed which is selected.

(or range) which you want to rotate. For example, in this below image (Figure 1), the sample data to be transposed which is selected. Press CTRL+C for copy the selected table . You can also use CTRL+X if you want to cut the data.

. You can also use CTRL+X if you want to cut the data. Select the destination cell where you want to place the transposed data. The selected cell becomes the top-left cell of the rotated table after transpose.

where you want to place the transposed data. The selected cell becomes the top-left cell of the rotated table after transpose. Right-click on the cell and choose Paste Special > Paste Special (Figure 2).

(Figure 2). On the Paste Special dialog, select Options= Transpose and Paste = All. Press OK . Alternatively, you can also select the preset=Transpose All button. See Figure 3.

and Paste = All. Press . Alternatively, you can also select the preset=Transpose All button. See Figure 3. Now you can see the tables are now rotated (Figure 4).

Source data (Figure 1)

Paste special option in context menu (Figure 2)

Transpose option in Paste Special Window (Figure 3)

After transpose in LibreOffice Calc (Figure 4)

Using TRANSPOSE function with array

LibreOffice Calc also provides a function TRANSPOSE which you can use for further customizationa and control. This function takes a multi-dimentional array and transpose it. Here’s the syntax.

Let’s give it a try. As you can see we have the following data as earlier. You can select the data range using the TRANSPOSE function and press SHIFT+CTRL+ENTER to convert it to array formula.

And you get the same result. This is very helpfull if you want a dynamic spreadsheet which requires transpose.

=TRANSPOSE(A1:C2)

TRANSPOSE formula usage

Transpose in OpenOffice

If you are using OpenOffice Calc, you can find the Transpose option in the same paste special dialog. It might look different, but function is same. In addition, the TRANSPOSE function is also available in OpenOffice.

Transpose option in OpenOffice

Usage tips

Headers: If your table includes headers, copy them separately before transposing the data. Then, manually paste them as the first row or column of the transposed table.

If your table includes headers, copy them separately before transposing the data. Then, manually paste them as the first row or column of the transposed table. Formatting: Transposition might mess with your formatting. Simply apply your preferred style to the newly arranged cells.

Transposition might mess with your formatting. Simply apply your preferred style to the newly arranged cells. Formulas: Be mindful of formulas when transposing. They might need slight adjustments to reference the correct cells in the new layout.

Conclusion

I hope this comprehensive tutorial provides you a basic foundation for swapping columns and rows. Feel free to drop a comment below if it helps you.

Reference

Be a power user of LibreOffice. Be free. Read our complete tutorial index 👉 Calc, Writer, Impress, Draw and Base.

Share this tutorial with your friends: Print

Email

Telegram

Mastodon

Tweet



WhatsApp

More



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...