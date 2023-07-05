A simple guide demonstrating how to enable autosave in LibreOffice and OpenOffice documents.

Autosave is a crucial feature that automatically saves your document at regular intervals, reducing the risk of losing your work due to unexpected power outages, system crashes, or any other unforeseen circumstances. By enabling autosave, you can rest assured that your progress is continuously saved, allowing you to focus on your tasks without the worry of losing important data.

In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of enabling autosave in LibreOffice & OpenOffice, ensuring that your valuable work is automatically saved at regular intervals.

How to enable autosave in LibreOffice & OpenOffice

Launch LibreOffice or OpenOffice on your computer. You can open the general LibreOffice or any module such as Writer, Calc, etc.

Go to Tools > Options .

. Under Load/Save , click General .

Under Save, enable the option "Save AutoRecovery information every N minute.".

You can choose any value you want as the frequency of backup.

LibreOffice will create an autosave file for each open document with unsaved changes.

For LibreOffice, the default path of the autosave file is in Windows "C:\Users\<user>\AppData\Roaming\LibreOffice\4\user\backup" and in Linux is "/home/<user>/.config/libreoffice/4/user/backup".

For OpenOffice, the default path of the autosave file is in Windows "C:\Users\<user>\AppData\Roaming\OpenOffice\4\user\backup" and in Linux is "/home/<user>/.openoffice/4/user/backup".

Also, enable the option "Always create backup copy".

. Click Apply and restart LibreOffice.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully enabled autosave in LibreOffice & OpenOffice. By following the step-by-step instructions in this guide, you can ensure that your valuable work is automatically saved, protecting it from unforeseen events. Remember, enabling autosave is a proactive measure that can save you from potential data loss, allowing you to focus on your tasks without unnecessary interruptions.

Finally, saving the document periodically without being dependent on autosave is a good idea.

